Gail Cobb, 80, of Bartlett, TN passed away August 17, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Byrda Martin and her brother, Dr. L. Winston Martin.
She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Carlton Cobb; her two sons, Bryan Cobb (Donna), Loren Cobb (Kelly M. Conway); Grandchildren, Kristina Jones and Brittany Luka.
Family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Friday, August 23rd at Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 19, 2019