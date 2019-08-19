Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Gail Cobb
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gail Cobb

Send Flowers
Gail Cobb Obituary
Gail Cobb, 80, of Bartlett, TN passed away August 17, 2019.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Loren and Byrda Martin and her brother, Dr. L. Winston Martin.

She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Carlton Cobb; her two sons, Bryan Cobb (Donna), Loren Cobb (Kelly M. Conway); Grandchildren, Kristina Jones and Brittany Luka.

Family will receive friends from 12:00 pm to 1:00 pm on Friday, August 23rd at Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will follow at 1:00 pm.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gail's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.