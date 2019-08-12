|
Gail Floyd, 65, of Bartlett, TN passed away August 11, 2019, on her 47th wedding anniversary.
Gail was a follower of Jesus Christ. She was a faithful wife, sacrificial mother, and grandmother, and loved studying God's Word, gardening, camping, and looking at the stars. Gail also loved her dogs, Abby and Buddy.
She is survived by her husband, Mickey Floyd; her daughters, Amy Pellegra (Nathan), Crystal Barnes (David); grandchildren, Molly, Grace Ann, Lily, Peter, and Mila Pellegra, Betsie, Warren, Rebekah and William Barnes; her mother, Betty Nivens; her sister, Terry Strain (Willard); and her brother, Eddie Nivens.
Family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, August 13th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN. Services will be at 2:00 pm on Wednesday, August 14th at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Rd, Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 12, 2019