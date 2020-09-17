Gail Davis Laughlin died Wednesday, September 8th at Methodist Memorial Hospital with her children, Harry W. Laughlin IV and Erin Elise Laughlin, her close friend, Debbie Pryor and her former husband Wis Laughlin, surrounding her. She was a native of Memphis, TN, daughter of Hazel Parkinson Davis and Justin J. Davis Jr.



She graduated from White Station High School and the University of Tennessee, Knoxville with a Bachelor of Science in Education. She was a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority. She graduated from the Landscape Architect Assistant Certificate Program, George Washington University and held an Internship with Horticulturalist at the Dixon. She loved gardening, fashion and above all, entertaining her friends with her wonderful cooking in her beautiful home. She was known for her warmth and friendliness and willingness to help others. A co-worker remembers her as a fantastic problem solver, with a positive outlook and a great listener who knew how to comfort those in pain.



Gail worked for several years as a display designer in Washington, D.C. for a subsidiary of Garfinckel's. She formed her own business in Memphis to continue this work. For more than 35 years Gail worked in office management positions for professional firms: law, investment and medical. She brought order to chaos.



Gail held leadership positions in numerous service organizations, boards, and clubs. These included the Junior League of Memphis, the Advisory Board for St. Georges School, and the Memphis Botanic Garden.



Gail was spokesperson/singer for Take Note, a vocal group performing at events for seniors such as Senior Day at the Zoo, and events at nursing homes. She was a Board member and Officer in the Little Garden Club of Memphis, a member Grandview

Garden Club, Tuesday Study Club, and Noel Club.



She was a Duchess in the 1998 Court of the Grand Krewe of the Memphi.



She leaves her daughter, Erin Elise Laughlin, of Nashville, TN, and her son Harry W. Laughlin IV of Memphis.



A graveside service will be held at Memorial Park Cemetery with burial beside her mother Hazel Parkinson Davis. The memorial service will be at 11 am Monday, September 21.



The family would appreciate contributions to:



Tennessee Craft Southwest

Attn: Rose Conway

10273 Morning Oak Cv

Lakeland, TN 38002



Memphis Humane Society

935 Farm Road

Memphis, TN 38134



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store