Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
3755 N Germantown Pky,
Bartlett, TN
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Baptist Church
Garret L. Pilant


1979 - 2019
Garret L. Pilant Obituary
Garret L. Pilant, 39, of Southaven, MS, passed away on Tuesday, August 20, 2019.

Garret was preceded in death by his grandparents Marge Pilant and Sanford "Doc" Braden. He is survived by his loving wife of 20 years, Jennifer Anthony Pilant; his two daughters, Addison and Mckenna Pilant; his parents, Sharon and Gary Montague and Greg and Debe Pilant; four siblings, Amber Franklin (Chris), Gina Barnes (Matthew), Grey Pilant, and Jordan Pilant. He also leaves his grandparents, Janie Braden and Verle Pilant, his mother and father-in-law, Celia and Wayne Anthony; his sister-in-law, Claire Pennel (Wesley); and a host of loving family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 pm until service time at 2 pm on Saturday, August 24, 2019, at Faith Baptist Church, 3755 N Germantown Pky, Bartlett, TN, 38133, with burial to follow at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens 3700 N. Germantown Pky, Bartlett, TN 38133.

The family requests any memorial donations be sent to the Pleasant Hill Group of AA, 3711 Pleasant Hill Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654, checks payable Stepping Stones Club.

Pallbearers will be Jensen Pilant, Landon Pilant, Gavin Pilant, Garrison Pilant, Tom Lott, John Bond, and Josh Courtney.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Pilant family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Aug. 23, 2019
