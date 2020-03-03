|
Gary Eugene Adams played his last tune on February 29, 2020. He was 74 years old. Gary was preceded in death by his father, Edward, his mother, Ruth, and his sister, Sandy. He is leaving behind his wife of 41 years, Gertrude Adams, two daughters, Jacqueline Foster (Jeffery), and Jennifer Eddings (Robert), four grandchildren, Dylan (16), Taylor-Grace (13), Hunter (9), and Jacob (7) and his brother Bill Holt.
Gary was born in 1945 in Taft, California but some would say he didn't truly start living until he enlisted in the United States Navy. Gary would spend over 26 years of his life in the military and while he spent several nights out at sea serving his county, his greatest contribution to the Navy was his music. He served as lead trumpet player for the United States Navy Band and he was a legacy member of the Navy's premier jazz ensemble, The Commodores, until his retirement in 1990. Following his retirement, he would spend many years as a founding member of MJO, Memphis Jazz Orchestra.
Losing Gary has devastated his family but they take comfort in their faith. There is not a single doubt in their mind that Gary is standing in a great field in heaven, blowing the hell out of that horn. His chops have been fully restored, he is finally free and he now knows a peace that he never believed was possible.
Our prayer for him is that he left this earth knowing how much he was loved, adored, and admired. His legacy lives on through his music, his family and friends, and the many tales of how he deeply impacted everyone that knew him.
Celebration of Life details:
Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 7 p.m.
Heartsong Church
800 N. Houston Levee
Cordova, TN 38018
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 3, 2020