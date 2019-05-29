Services Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes 18020 U.S. Highway 64 Somerville , TN 38068 (901) 465-3535 Visitation 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Victory Life Assembly of God Funeral service 2:00 PM Victory Life Assembly of God Somerville , TN View Map Interment Following Services Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery Highway 64 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Gary White Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gary James White

1944 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Gary James White, age 75, resident of Whiteville, Tennessee, and husband of Denise Hale White, departed this life Tuesday morning, May 28, 2019, at his residence.



Funeral Services for Mr. White will be conducted at 2 P.M. Friday, May 31, 2019, at Victory Life Assembly of God in Somerville with Pastor Craig McGee officiating. Interment will follow in the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mr. White will be from 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Victory Life Assembly of God. Arrangements will be provided by Peebles Fayette County Funeral Homes & Cremation Center – Main Chapel in Somerville.



Gary was born January 4, 1944, in Memphis, Tennessee, the son of the late Richard Lee White and the late Margurite E. Baroni. He was a graduate of Oakhaven High School Class of 1962 and was married July 6, 1991, to the former Denise Hale. He was employed as an insurance salesman for many years. He was a member of Victory Life Assembly of God in Somerville. In earlier years, Gary served on a variety of committees, was a Sunday School teacher and was an usher at churches in the Memphis area. He enjoyed yard work and raising chickens, and was a handyman that could fix anything. He volunteered at Youth Villages and The West Clinic. He had the wonderful gift of hospitality and loved spending time with his family, church family, and friends.



Mr. White is survived by his wife, Denise Hale White of Whiteville, TN; three daughters, Tonya R. Dettmer of Benton, AR, Tiffani P. White-Arnold (Thomas Arnold) of Southaven, MS, Heather D. Adams (Nathan) of Oakland, TN; two sons, Anthony J. White of Greenbrier, AR, Tyler M. Farrell of Sherman Oaks, CA; his stepmother, Faye White-Hottenstein of Pulaski, TN; three sisters, Juanita Hershman (Pete) of Whiteville, TN, Joy Romero of Walton, KY, Felicia White of Bartlett, TN; two brothers, Johnny White (Willie) of Jackson, TN, Ceasar P. Romero (Pat) of Whiteville, TN; three nieces, Sarah Montague of Memphis, TN, Sharon Hall of Chattanooga, TN, Krystal Perkins of Fort Collins, CO; his nephew, Abraham-David Hall of Dayton, OH; and eleven grandchildren, Samantha White, Tripp Oxford, Deke Oxford, Gage Arnold, Preston Arnold, Kylee Arnold, Odin Arnold, Raegan Adams, Miller Adams, Riley Adams and Morgan Adams.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Diane Romero and his brother, Odie Romero.



Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be Johnny White, Ceasar Romero, Pete Hershman, Tony White, Deke Oxford, Tripp Oxford, Nathan Adams and Miller Adams.



The family requests that memorials be directed to Victory Life Assembly of God, 11670 U.S. Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.



Published in The Daily Memphian on May 29, 2019