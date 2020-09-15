died on September 12, 2020, of natural causes at home in Collierville, Tennessee. He was 75. A retired over-the-road truck driver for Consolidated Freightways and member of the Teamsters, Gary was a loving husband, father, grandfather and uncle whose Christian faith was at the center of his life.Gary was a graduate of Southside High School in Bee Branch, Arkansas, where he played basketball. He was a proud season ticket holder of the Memphis Grizzlies during the team's first several seasons and enjoyed the community and fellowship with fellow fans. He was interested in learning about his ancestry, including his Cherokee heritage. Gary had a loud and infectious laugh that brought joy to any room. He was a member of Collierville First Baptist Church.Born on October 18, 1944, in Clinton, Arkansas, he is survived by his wife, Millie Wiedower, of Collierville, Tennessee; a daughter, Tammy (Bo) Smith of Plumerville, Arkansas; two sons, Scot (Lindy) Wiedower of Olive Branch, Mississippi, and Lance (Stacey) Wiedower, of Collierville, Tennessee; three granddaughters, Misty (Lee), Rebecca and Rachel; one grandson, Colby; and three great-granddaughters, Maylee, Brylee and Hadlee. He also leaves behind two sisters, Frances Stone of Conway, Arkansas, and Sharon Ward of Damascus, Arkansas, and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, Druley and Hazel Wiedower; his brother, Eugene Wiedower; and sister, Sue Harrison.Because of medical research that aided Gary through his life, he requested his body be donated for the advancement of medicine.