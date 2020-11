Or Copy this URL to Share

Gary T. Gicking, age 35 a resident of Memphis, TN departed this life on Wednesday evening October 28, 2020. Gary was born on January 19, 1985 in Memphis, TN.



He is survived by his daughter, Kaylie Moore of Aurora, CO, his father, David Gicking of Robbinsville, MS, his mother, Teresa Gicking of Mason, TN, and his beloved cat, Tig. Gary is preceded in death by sister, Kelly L. Gicking.



Funeral services will be private.

