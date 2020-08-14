, 64, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, August 9, 2020 with his loving brothers and sisters by his side.Gary was born on January 11, 1956 to the late Robert and Donna Hopper in Memphis, TN. He loved to attend concerts, riding his Harley, and attending University of Memphis Football games. His greatest passion in life was spending time with his grandsons, nieces and nephews. Gary's sweet soul and big kind heart will be deeply missed. Even until the end, he would give you that special dimpled smile, to let you know he was going to be okay. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Ann Burns Hopper; a niece, Brittany McCaughan and his best friend, his dog, Dude.Gary is survived by two step children, Tom Sawyer (Crystal) and Tricia Sawyer Epperson (Bryan); four siblings, Robert "Bobby" Hopper (Debbie), Pam Hopper Buckley, Debbie Hopper McCaughan (Bill), Mark Hopper (Jerra), and his step mother, Judy Hopper. He also leaves behind four grandsons, seven nieces, three nephews, 15 great nieces, 4 great nephews and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.