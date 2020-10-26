, of Memphis,Tennessee, died on October 24, 2020.Mr. Gooch was born on December 17, 1923 in Yuma, Tennessee to the late James & Arlie Springer Gooch. He graduated from Clarksburg High School and his main profession in life was working in the insurance industry, a long portion of that with National Trust Life Insurance Co.Gene was an elder for 40 years with Highland Church of Christ.Along with his parents Mr. Gooch was preceded in death by 2 brothers and sister; his wife of 66 years Dorothy Jean Gooch and second wife Julia Bradshaw Gooch of 10 years whom also died earlier this year; and infant daughter Jan Gooch.Mr. Gooch is survived by his children Jerry (Carol) Gooch of Memphis and Priscilla (Stephen) Speck of Nashville, Tennessee; grandchildren Gregory Burton Gooch, Courtney Gooch Davis, Lauren Gooch Crabtree, Stephen Randall Speck, Travis Mitchell Speck and Meredith Speck Clayton; and 18 great-grandchildren.