of Cordova, TN passed away on October 10, 2020. He was born on March 9, 1932 in Handshoe, KY to the late Rou Shepherd and Grace Bailey Shepherd. He graduated from Lebanon H.S. in Lebanon, Ohio and attended Wesleyan University on a football Scholarship. He loved OWU and Phi Kappa Psi and felt he owed much of his success in the business world to them.He was an entrepreneur from the time he was a boy selling antiques and collectables. and was very knowledgeable of porcelain, pottery silver, vintage clothing, and furniture. As the disease of Alzheimer's claimed his memory, he was no longer able to remember this and many other aspects of his life.He was a faithful member of Bellevue Baptist Church and loved his many friends there. He loved people, was kind and generous; everyone enjoyed being around his positive attitude and smiling face.He leaves his loving wife of 27 years, Barbara Taylor Shepherd, who shared his love of traveling. One of their favorite places was Hawaii where they spent many vacations. He also leaves his three children: William D. Brewer (Kelly) and Gregory Allan Tallant (Angela). He also leaves behind seven grandchildren: Nicholas Fudge (Mary Moore), Matthew Shepherd, Justin Shepherd, Kristen Shepherd, John A. Shepherd, Jr., Allison Tallant and Sarah Tallant plus four great- grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.