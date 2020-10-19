1/1
Genevieve G. Cooper
1928 - 2020
Genevieve G. Cooper, 92, went home to the Lord on Sunday, October 18, 2020 surrounded by her family in Olive Branch, MS. She was born to the late Jack and Goldie Gardner on April 20, 1928 in Green County, Arkansas. Genevieve loved playing bridge every week. She has been the past president and secretary of The Olive Branch T.W.I.G.S and Treasurer of her Sunday school class, The Gleaners. Genevieve was an active and faithful member of First Baptist Church Olive Branch.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings, J.H. Gardner, Winford Gardner, and Dortha Tidwell and a son in law, Charles Tillman.

Genevieve leaves behind her loving husband of 74 years, Edmund Cooper; three daughters, Angela Tillman, Sandra Bowen (Kenny), and Rebecca Blotner (Adrian) and a sister, Martha Read. She also leaves behind 5 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 2:00 pm with visitation beginning at 1:00 pm at Brantley Funeral Home, 6875 Cockrum St. Olive Branch, MS 38654. Burial will follow at Blocker Cemetery.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 19, 2020.
