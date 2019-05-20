|
George Akers, 86, passed away on May 17, 2019.
George was a Korean War Veteran and retired from City Auto Sales. He was preceded in death by his son, Dale Akers. George is survived by his wife of 68 years, Patricia Akers; daughter, Dianne Gregory (Rick); son, David Akers (Julie); grandchildren, Cara, Dustin, Cory, Bryan, and April; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Earnestine Hale; brothers, Robert, David, Charles and Jessie Akers.
The family will receive friends Tuesday, May 21st from 12-2pm at Family Funeral Care with the service to follow at 2pm. The burial will take place at Memphis Memory Gardens.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 20, 2019
