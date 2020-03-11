|
George Allen Westland Jr., 62, son of Dr. G.A. "Al" Westland Sr. and Patricia G. Westland, passed away on Sat March 7, 2020.
George was born in Cape Girardeau, MO on August 15th, 1957. He attended Memphis City Schools, Columbia Military Academy and Memphis State University. George was a longtime employee of Whitten Bros. Hardware Company and a member of Hope Presbyterian Church.
George was preceded, in death, by his sister Gerene Kay, brother William Stuart and his father Dr. G.A. "Al" Westland Sr.
He is survived by his mother Patricia Westland, his son George "Allen" Westland of Columbia TN. and his daughter Taryn Shae Westland of Memphis as well as his nieces Darcy Westland Dellavecchia, Jessica Westland, and nephew Jeremy Westland and cousins Pat Peer-Fermier, Gene Peer, Stephanie Peer-Boyette, and Debbie Peer-Darby all from Jacksonville, FL.
His mother fondly remembers how he enjoyed swimming, fishing, boating and all of the family's activities at Snow Lake in Mississippi. In later years, he enjoyed growing vegetables in his patio.
George's Memorial Service will be held in the chapel of Hope Church, Entrance #2 8500 Walnut Grove Rd., Cordova, TN on Saturday, March 14th with a visitation time at 1 PM and a service at 2 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to St.Jude Children's Research Hospital @ 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105.
Memphis Funeral Home has been entrusted with the care of the family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 11, 2020