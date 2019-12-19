|
George Devon Bell departed this life on November 29, 2019, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at the age of 28. George was born on November 27, 1991, in Clarksdale, MS.
He leaves behind his Son Markeyvion Devon Douglas, his Mother Brenda D. Bond & his absent father Percy Bass & and his Father Maurice S. Bond, Grandmother Carolyn Walker, Sisters Akita L. Taylor (Orlando Taylor), Troycia S. Bell, Keshundra Vardaman, Delisa Roddy, Brothers Cedric A. Bell, Percy Bass Jr. & a plethora of more sisters & brothers, he also leave behind his aunts, Troycie Sawyer (Dia Sawyer) Carrie Gatewood, Danella Jefferson, Nancy Jefferson, Rasheka Oszazee (Johnson Oszazee) and a plethora of aunts, uncles, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Funeral Services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, December 21, 2019, at Fireside Temple COGIC, 4257 Chuck Ave. Memphis, TN 38118. Interment to follow at Pleasant Rest Memorial Gardens. Visiting hours: 5:00 to 7:00 PM Friday, December 20th at Williams Funeral Home, 5270 Knight Arnold Rd. 38118. (901) 592-5160
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 19, 2019