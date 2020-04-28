|
|
|
George E. Morton Jr., age 75, passed away on April 17, 2020.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George Edward Morton Sr. and Louise Morton Dwyer.
George is survived by his loving wife of 32 years, Patti G. Morton, children, George Edward Morton III (Gina), Briton Dean (Ronnie), grandchildren, Tyler Morton, Kaylan Morton, Chandler Dean, and Kelsi Kennedy, brother, Jerry Morton (Anita), sisters, Sharon McClain (Jim) and Karen Allen (Harold), sister in law, Sherri Bumpus, nieces, Kristen Bumpus, Elizabeth Thomas (Jeff) and Amy Smith, nephews, Jeremy Morton and Cory Morton, and a very special nephew, A.J. Thomas.
George served in the United States Army and retired from the Shelby County Sheriff's Office after 46 years of dedication to Shelby County.
A private service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 2:00 pm at Memphis Funeral Home on Poplar.
The service will be live-streamed via https://www.facebook/memphisfuneral/ due to the COVID-19 social distancing.
A memorial service will be held at a later date and will be posted as soon as it becomes available.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 28, 2020