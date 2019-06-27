Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Resources More Obituaries for George Cox Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Edward Cox

Obituary Flowers George Edward Cox, 63, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 26, 2019. Born in Knoxville, TN, George was a graduate of Fulton High School and attended the University of Tennessee. His love for the outdoors began at an early age in scouting. George was an Eagle Scout with Troop #49. An avid outdoorsman, George was known for his contagious laughter, strong faith, and love of family and friends. He was a member of Trinity Baptist Church. He worked in telecommunication sales at Power & Telephone Supply. George loved to volunteer with veterans through Forever Young Senior Veterans.



He was preceded in death by his father, George Cox. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Dr. Luanne May Cox; his daughters, Emily Todd (Ben), and Anna Thompson (JT) and grandchildren, Robby & Georgia Luanne Todd and Emma Jane Thompson; his mother, Jewell Cox; his siblings Susanne Cook, Jeanne Davis, and Dr. David Cox and numerous nieces and nephews.



Celebration of Life service will be Saturday, June 29, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church, 8899 Trinity Road, Cordova at 2:00 p.m. Family will receive friends beginning at 12:30 p.m.



Gifts in memory of George may be offered to Forever Young Senior Veterans, P.O. Box 1381, Collierville, TN, 38027. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 27, 2019