George F. Deaton died on March 17, 2020 at 95. He was born March 20, 1924, in Memphis, TN. He graduated from Whitehaven High School. He lived for a number of years in Crossville, TN. He also lived in his later years in Milan, TN.
He was the widower of Sarah Deaton, and he was also preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mildred Milliken, and his brother Walter C. Deaton, Jr.
He is survived by his son Fred Deaton, his daughter-in-law Annette Deaton, and three nieces.
He was a veteran of World War II in the United States Army Air Corps. He was a hard-working man. He worked for 43 years for the Illinois Central Railroad. After retirement, he worked for Hertz Car Rental in Memphis as a driver. In his later years, he loved to fix things in his garage. He would have home projects working on lamps, old toasters, vacuum cleaners, and lawnmowers. Most of all he was a great dad.
Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, any memorials should be made to St. Joseph Indian School, PO Box 326, Chamberlain, SD 57326; Sacred Heart/St. Matthew Church, 2887 E Main Street, Humboldt, TN 38343; or Sisters of Mercy Convent, 2629 Pennington Bend Road, Nashville, TN 37214.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 19, 2020