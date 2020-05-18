George Houston Craddock, age 68, a native of Memphis TN, died May 15, 2020, at his residence in Lenoir, NC. He was born January 17, 1952 in Memphis, TN to the late George Houston Craddock Sr. and Margie Faye Webb Craddock. He was preceded in death by both parents.
Houston spent many formative years in the Panama Canal Zone before moving back to Memphis with his family and graduating from White Station High School. He received a BA in English from Rhodes College in 1973. After college Houston returned to his beloved Canal Zone to work on large scale construction projects with his father George. Houston was a lifelong golfer and enjoyed scuba diving and surfing while living in Panama. He eventually returned to Memphis where he was facilities manager of Nonconnah Corporate Center for many years.
Houston spent his final years in North Carolina where he was a beloved member of Yokefellow Ministry, working first with their food pantry and later at LEO, Caldwell County's first full-service emergency shelter. In later years Houston was never happier than when he could be of service to others in his community. He will be greatly missed by both family and friends.
Houston leaves his step-mother Margaret Craddock of Collierville, TN; four sisters, Daisy Craddock of Germantown, NY, Mary McDowell, and husband Gary of Murfreesboro, TN, Deborah Wolters and husband William of Germantown, TN, and Karen Remedios and husband Fernando of Iuka, MS.
The family will hold a private memorial service in Memphis at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be sent to Yokefellow of Caldwell County P.O. Box 2422 Lenoir, NC 28645. Memorials may be made online to Rhodes College. Gifts may be designated to Lenoir Emergency Outreach Shelter "Leos" if desired.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 18, 2020.