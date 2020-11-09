George Owen Millard, Jr. was born on November 20, 1932, in Memphis, Tennessee. He passed away on November 4, 2020. Owen was predeceased by his parents, Jewele and Owen Millard, and his sister, Jewele Ann Moore.



Owen graduated from Columbia Military Academy, attended Vanderbilt University, and graduated from Memphis State University. He served in the U.S. Military Academy and was employed by Chrysler Corporation and Lone Star Industries. Owen was born into a staunch Presbyterian family, and he served as an elder in Evergreen Presbyterian Church. However, over 40 years ago, Owen joined Bellevue Baptist Church and has been a very contented Baptist ever since! For many years, he served as an usher and has been a faithful member of Joe Jernigan's Life Group. Owen is survived by his wife, Nancy, who is grateful for the 66 blessed years they shared after meeting at Snowden Junior High School. Owen is also survived by his three sons: Owen III (Lisa), Dan, and Chris, who are deeply grateful for their father's never-ending love. Additionally, he is survived by his grandchildren, whom he loved dearly: Owen IV, Sara Seto (Bruce), and Claire; and by his devoted niece, Pat Millard Jester.



Donations may be made in Owen's memory to Bellevue Baptist Church, Love Worth Finding Ministries, and Abiding Above Ministries.



The family will receive guests Monday November 9, 2020 from 10:00 Am until 11:00 Am at the Pollard Chapel of Bellevue Baptist Church followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 1:00 AM. Interment will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery.

