, 94, of Oakland TN died on September 22, 2020. He was a great family man and a loving father. He married Annie Merle Campbell on June 25, 1955 in Hernando Mississippi and the couple had 2 children together.He is survived by his wife Annie M. Wilson; his daughters Jeana Davis (Michael Davis) and Denise Morrow (Michael Morrow) and grandchildren, David Kuehner (Michelle Kuehner) and Alyse Fitzhugh; and great-grandchildren Kristin Kuehner, Stella Kuehner and Preston Kuehner.George Preston Wilson was born on January 16, 1926 in McNairy County, Tennessee. He served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946 and went on to graduate from University of Tennessee Martin in 1954 with a degree in Agriculture and Memphis State University in 1969 with a Master of Education.He was an extraordinarily active man who enjoyed golf, working in his wood shop and gardening. He had a hole in one March 1995. Built hundreds of pieces of furniture and décor in wood shop and was always proud of his zoysia lawn. His family and friends will always remember him as a man few words and many actions.