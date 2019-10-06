|
|
|
Lt. Col. George R Crosby (Retired) of Germantown, TN passed away on October 1st, 2019. George was preceded in death by his mother, Janie Mae West and father, Lawrence R Crosby of Hamilton, MS; brothers, Walter Lawrence and William Dudley; his grandparents Col. Lafayette Willis and Janie Mae Walton, and John C Crosby and Cora Catherine Stewart all of Monroe County, MS. He was also preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Katherine A. Crosby of Germantown. He is survived by his three children, Mary Ann Seaman (Carryl), George R. Crosby, Jr. (Genene), and Linda C. DeBerry (Michael); three grandchildren, Derek Crosby (Audrey), Melissa Chando (Mark), and Matthew C. DeBerry (Ashley); and two great-grandchildren, Eleanor and Emmett Chando.
George is a 1950 graduate of Mississippi State University College of Business. He was a member of Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity. After college he joined the Air Force where he retired after twenty-three years of service. He spent 15 months on a remote tour in Wakkanai Japan where he served his country valiantly during the height of the Cold War. After his retirement from the Air Force, he worked for Holiday Inns as the Director of Training at Holiday Inn University. George was an inspiring leader and excellent speaker and loved working with people. George and his late wife Kathy loved Mississippi State University and held season football tickets where they cheered on the Bulldogs for many years.
George always loved doing gardening in his home yard, and along with Kathy cultivated many beautiful lawns and was recognized for his efforts through local and national awards. He was a lifelong Presbyterian. He had a great mind and a knack for business, and his advice was sought out by many. Most of all George was a true patriot and had a profound love for his country.
A committal service will be held at the West Tennessee Veteran's Cemetery in Germantown on Wednesday, October 9th at 11:00 AM in the Rotunda.
In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to an organization of your choice that supports the military veterans.
Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery is handling all the arrangements.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 6, 2019