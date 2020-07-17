1/1
Georgeanne (Purvis) Galindez
1935 - 2020
Georgeanne Purvis Galindez "Granmama", 85, of Memphis, TN, formerly of Germantown, TN, born July 2, 1935, died July 14, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Dr. Telmo A. Galindez, M.D., her mother Virginia Spruill (Beshears) Shoun, her brother Michael J. Beshears.

She is survived by her five children, Telmo A. Galindez of Collierville, TN, Jorge A. Galindez (Linda) of Chattanooga, TN, Carlos J. Galindez (Patti) of Germantown, TN, Maria V. Johnston (Jeff) of Collierville, TN, and Georgie Thompson (Mark) of Appleton, WI; seventeen grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren.

Georgeanne's passions included her family, traveling, and dance. She was a graduate of St. Agnes Academy, '54 and a member of OLPH Catholic Church, Germantown, TN.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Jul. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
