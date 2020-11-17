Georgia Carol Houghton, 77, of Memphis, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. She was born on December 20th, 1942 in Memphis. She was married to the late George K. Houghton and leaves one son, Paul J. Houghton (Marlita) of Tucson, AZ. She leaves three grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren, four nieces, two great-nieces, 2 great-nephews and lifelong friend, Barbara Barron Borden (Thomas) of Orange Park, FL.



Carol was preceded in death by her parents, John and Doris Chaille of Memphis, a brother, Ronnie Chaille (Glenda), a nephew, Kenny Craig.



She was a retired secretary for the Memphis City Schools. She was an active member of Cherry Road Baptist Church.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, November 18 from 1:00 pm until the time of the funeral service at 2:00 pm at Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery, 5668 Poplar Avenue in Memphis. The burial will immediately follow.

