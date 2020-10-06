Gerald "Red Racer" Tomlinson

1948 – 2020



, age 72, resident of Somerville, Tennessee and husband of Mary Anne Winfrey Tomlinson, departed this life Saturday, October 3, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Bartlett.Gerald was born May 3, 1948 in Holly Springs, Mississippi, the son of Andrew Faulkner Tomlinson and Cynthia Burchette Tomlinson. He graduated from Fayette County High School in 1968 and attended Northwest Mississippi Community College. "Red Racer" received his nickname from Coach Hoyte where he played football at Fayette County High School because he was so fast. He continued to play football while at Northwest.Gerald was the manager at the Town of Somerville Utilities for 41 years before his retirement in 2016. He enjoyed football, hunting and tending to his cows, horses and dogs. He had a special and big love for all of his grandchildren. Gerald was a "jack of all trades" and could rig anything back together.Mr. Tomlinson is survived by his wife of 49 years who he had a special love for, Mary Anne Winfrey Tomlinson of Somerville, TN; his daughter, Bailey Lewis (David) of Somerville, TN; his son, Andrew Tomlinson of Somerville, TN; two sisters, Bettye Jean Garrett (Robert) and Opal Owen; five grandchildren, Weatherly Lewis (Patrick), D.J. Lewis (Abby), Paige Tomlinson (Riley), Trent Tomlinson and Bree Tomlinson; and his great-granddaughter, Oakley Jean Glover. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews that he had a love and relationship with.He was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew and Cynthia Tomlinson; and five brothers, Travis Tomlinson, Donald Tomlinson, Andrew Tomlinson, Ted Tomlinson and Vaughn Tomlinson.Mr. Tomlinson's favorite quote was, "It's too far from your heart to kill you". The family would like to give a special thank you to the employees at the Town of Somerville.