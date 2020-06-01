Gerald Dennis was carried home in the arms of his Savior Jesus Christ on May 31, 2020.



Gerald was born in Lucy, Tennessee on July 8, 1928. He attended Shelby County schools, graduating from Millington High School where he met and later married a beautiful redhead, Noma Lee Johnson. His career was in sales but his greatest joys were loving his family and serving his Lord. Gerald and Noma were loving parents to Sheri Hale (Philip), Jack Dennis (Linda), and Mike Dennis. He was affectionately called "Granddaddy" to his 7 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.



Gerald was a long-time member of Leawood Baptist Church and for the last 25 years a member of Faith Baptist Church. He served in youth ministry, athletic ministry, and coached basketball. He had a passion for working with young men and was an excellent role model. He also enjoyed football, gardening, and western books and movies.



Gerald was preceded in death by his parents, James W. and Elsie Hogue Dennis, 10 older brothers and sisters, and by Noma, his devoted wife of 71 years.



The family will be receiving guests at Faith Baptist Church located at 3755 North Germantown Road, Bartlett, TN 38133 on June 3, 2020, at 10:00 am with the service to follow at 11:00 am.



The family requests that in lieu of flowers memorials be sent to the general fund at Faith Baptist Church.

