On September 25th, 2019 Gerald Glenn (Jerry) Bell of Memphis, Tennessee peacefully died at the age of 81.
He was born in Seymour, Indiana the only son of Robert D. and Zola I. Bell. He was a graduate of Brownstown High school and married Phyllis Ann Montavon on May 12th, 1962 in Pond Creek, Ohio.
Jerry enjoyed dancing, playing golf and had wide-ranging interests throughout his rich life. He was sternly serious when required, but he'll be remembered for his caring spirit and his lighthearted humor -often expressed with his signature corny sayings.
He is survived by his wife of 57 mutually adoring years, Phyllis; sister, Shelia J. Brewer; 3 sons, Robert "Bryan" (Olivia) Bell, James "Greg"ory Bell and Richard "Todd" Bell, 4 grandchildren, Kelly (Tony) DeLuca, Zachary(Kathleen) Bell, William Bell and Bryce Bell. Many loved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and 3 sisters, Billie Jo Bell, Becky L. Bell, and Bonnie Sue Baxter.
United Methodist pastor, Dennis Neenan will officiate a service with family and friends on Saturday, September 28th at Harmony Church, 6740 St. Elmo Road Bartlett TN. Visitation at 10:00, service to follow.
Memorials may be written to Alzheimer's Foundation or ABLE Youth in Nashville.
Services entrusted to Heritage Funeral Home & Cremation (901) 685-0723
Published in The Daily Memphian on Sept. 26, 2019