Gerald Taylor

1936 – 2020

, age 83, resident of Savannah, former resident of Somerville and husband of Doris Taylor, departed this life Monday afternoon, August 24, 2020 at Park Rest Nursing Home in Savannah.Gerald was born September 20, 1936 in Leesville, Louisiana, the son of Elmer John Jesse Taylor and Media Marie Kile Taylor. He graduated from Fordyce High School in Fordyce, Arkansas and received his bachelor's degree from Louisiana Tech. Gerald served his country in the United States Army and the Air Force Reserves. He was employed with Allen & Hoshall in Memphis and the City of Oxford, Mississippi, then retired from Chickasaw Electric Company in Somerville after 27 years.Gerald was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Somerville. He was a member of Tennessee Valley Public Power Association, Tennessee Electric Cooperative Association, United Utility Board and was a founding member of the Somerville Rotary Club. Gerald enjoyed hunting, remodeling homes and relaxing.Mr. Taylor is survived by his wife, Doris Tapper Taylor of Savannah, TN; his daughter, Tracy Dietrich (Fred) of Keller, TX; his son, Gerald Lyn Taylor, Jr. (Lisa) of Savannah, TN; his sister, Linda Zimmerman (Roger) of Jacksonville, TN; his brother-in-law, Paul Kyler of Gonzales, LA; and four grandchildren, David Shaw, Sara Shaw, Katie Dietrich and Jackie Dietrich. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Media Taylor and his sister, Gloria Kyler.