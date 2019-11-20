|
Gerald Mitchell "Jerry" Sutton, 70, of Memphis, TN passed away peacefully Friday, November 15. He left this Earth surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Memphis, TN to Robert Lester and Lola Voyles Sutton on Jan. 26, 1949. He was a graduate of Memphis Harding Academy ('69). He attended Memphis State University where he met his wife, Pat. He was a long-time member of Highland Street Church of Christ. Jerry worked as a mechanic for many years until moving into retail management with TG&Y. He and Pat moved to Oklahoma where his son Robert Scott and daughter Kelly Ann were born. Moving back to Memphis, the family joined Ross Road Church of Christ. Jerry was very active in his children's lives going to see Kelly Ann many times and his son and daughter in law, Jennifer, and his grandson Logan. Jerry loved racing of any kind. He spent years working at the Memphis Motorsports Park. Jerry and Pat traveled many weekends to see NASCAR events all over the South. Jerry will always be remembered as a God fearing and very devoted family man. He loved spending as much time with his grandson as he could fit in. Jerry is preceded in death by his mother, Lola; his is father, Lester; his sister, Linda. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pat, his son Scott, daughter Kelly Ann, daughter-in-law Jennifer, grandson Logan, and his devoted dog Boomer.
A gathering of family and friends for Gerald "Jerry" will be held Thursday, November 21, 2019 from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home, 5599 Poplar Avenue, Memphis, Tennessee, followed by a celebration of life service at 2:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Gerald "Jerry's" memory may be made to Memphis Animal Services .
Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 21, 2019