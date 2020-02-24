|
Gerald "Jerry" Winston Walls, age 75, of Lakeland, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Gerald was born on August 17, 1944, in Memphis, Tn. He was retired from Quaker Oats Chemical Company and past employee of CalComp. Gerald was a member and former elder of Munford Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his parents; Claude and Arley Walls, two brothers; Kenneth and John Walls, and a granddaughter, Scout Walls. Mr. Walls is survived by his wife of 58 years, Martha Jean Walls, three sons; Gary Walls (Karen), Alan Walls (Laurie), David Walls (Jennifer), a sister, Lois Pierini, five grandchildren; Josh Walls, Karlye Sills, Destinee Walls, Abby Walls, Winston Walls, and eight great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 5 pm until 7 pm on Thursday, February 27, 2020, with a funeral service at 2 pm, on Friday, February 28, 2020, all at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Parkway Bartlett, TN 38133.
The family expresses special gratitude for his loving caregivers and friends at the Arbors at Schilling Gardens in Collierville where Gerald resided with his wife.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Munford Church of Christ building fund.
In lieu of flowers please send memorials to the Munford Church of Christ building fund.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 24, 2020