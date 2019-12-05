|
Geraldine Echols Blair Schlosser (102) was born July 28, 1917 to William Allen Echols and Bertha Hall Echols in Montgomery, AL and died on October 24, 2019 in Memphis, TN. She was the first of seven children, 6 of whom lived to maturity. Jerry married William Robert Blair in 1939. They had 2 children, Eleanor Frances and Robert. Bill Blair preceded her in death on May 8, 1963. She married John Henry Schlosser in 2001. He passed away in 2007. Robert was killed in an automobile accident in 1950 and Frances passed away in 2013.
During World War II, Jerry worked as a secretary in the Manhattan Project in Oak Ridge, TN, where both her first and second husbands were engineers. Later she was the Secretary for the Junior Chamber of Commerce in Montgomery. She spent many years as Secretary first for the President of David Lipscomb University in Nashville and later for the Dean of the Harding School of Theology in Memphis.
Jerry loved to travel with her sisters and had been to Europe, Asia, and Africa as well as taking cruises in the Pacific and to Hawaii. She was interested in genealogy and was a member of the Daughters of the American Colonists.
Jerry is survived by one sister, Eleanor Liu, and many, many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews, and great-grand nieces and great-grand nephews. At her 100th birthday party, family members converged from all over the country to celebrate with her.
There will be a Memorial Service on Saturday, December 14 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel at Kirby Pines, 3535 Kirby Parkway Memphis, TN 38115
Published in The Daily Memphian on Dec. 6, 2019