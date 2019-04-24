|
Geraldine Walker Franklin, 72 passed April 13, 2019.
Visitation, Friday, April 26, 2019, from 4-6 PM at Joe Ford Funeral Home. Funeral, Saturday, April 27, 2019, 12 Noon at Tuckers Temple Church Of God In Christ, 610 N. 7th Street. Burial in Memorial Park Southwood Cemetery.
She leaves her son, Antonio Clark (Angela), sisters, Francis Holman (Fred), Glenda Walker, Denise Boyland, brothers, Felix Walker, Jr. and Jerry Walker(Tempestt), Ronald Walker (Laticia), Grandchildren, DeAngelo Washington, Brooklyn Jefferson, host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Joe Ford Funeral Home
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 24, 2019
