Memorial Park Funeral Home & Cemetery
5668 Poplar Avenue
Memphis, TN 38119-0885
(901) 767-8930
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Geraldine Griffith Obituary
Geraldine Griffith, 90, passed away October 13, 2019. She attended Southside High School, graduating in 1947. Geraldine was a former member of Trinity Baptist Church. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Marvin Griffith; 2 daughters, Debra Thomas (Allen), Patti Smith (Shayne); 1 son, Robert Griffith; 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren along with a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents, James and Lula McDaniel; 1 daughter, Sandra Kay Ash; and 1 son, Carl Griffith.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, October 17 from 1:30 pm to 2:30 pm followed by funeral services all at Memorial Park Funeral Home.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 16, 2019
