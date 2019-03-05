Resources More Obituaries for Gertrude Fleischer Bozof Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gertrude Anne Fleischer Bozof

Obituary Flowers Gertrude Anne Fleischer Bozof died March 4, 2019. She was married to her husband, Morris, just 2 weeks short of 72 yrs. when he died 2 years ago. They met while attending and graduating from Humes High School. In their younger years, they enjoyed life as beautiful dancers where friends & crowds surrounded them to watch. Hers was a full life that included being a real estate agent, bowling, golfing, going to the horse races in Hot Springs, playing lots of Mahjong and just having fun times with many longtime friends.



She will be sorely missed by her children Alan J. Bozof (Lynn), Hal L. Bozof (Margaret), Barbara L. Magdovitz (Earl), and Cathy R. Stiner (Marc); her sister Sylvia LaVene (Stuart), brothers Bertrand Fleischer (Marti) and George Fleischer; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Temple Israel, Chabad, MJCC, or to a . Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 5, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries