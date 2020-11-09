1/1
Ginger Ann Harris
Ginger Ann Harris, 59, of Houston, Texas passed away at her home on November 4th, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth McPike.

Ginger is survived by her daughter, Stephanie Sharkus (Ingas); her grandchildren Ieva Sharkus, Lukas Sharkus; her mother Linda McPike; her sister, Cindy McPike; and her son, Scott Kveseth.

Ginger served in the United States Navy for 4 years in Top Gun and later transferred to the reserves. She was the sweetest most kind, thoughtful, strong, and beautiful anyone knew. She will be incredibly missed.

Published in The Daily Memphian on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
