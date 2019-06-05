Services Memphis Funeral Home 5599 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN 38119 (901) 725-0100 Memorial Gathering 2:00 PM - 3:00 PM Second Presbyterian Church - Salmon room 4055 Poplar Ave. Memphis , TN View Map Memorial service 3:00 PM Second Presbyterian Church Chapel 4055 Poplar Ave Memphis , TN View Map Resources More Obituaries for Gladys Klepper Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Gladys (Dye) Klepper

Obituary Flowers Gladys Dye Klepper, age 90, died on Saturday, June 1, 2019. She was the daughter of Gladys Holden Dye and Henry Lee Dye.



She attended Humes High School in Memphis, Tennessee, where she was Vice President of the student council. Gladys later graduated from the University of Memphis. While there, she was chosen for Who's Who in Colleges and Universities, and was President of the Pan-Hellenic Council, Vice President of Alpha Gamma Delta, Sweetheart of Lambda Chi Alpha and President of Tassel (later called Mortar Board), Hall of Fame. In 1949, she was honored to be chosen, Miss Memphis.



She was married to George Madden Klepper, Jr. in 1952. They had 55 wonderful years and four children together, Karen Klepper Erb (John Louis Erb), George Madden Klepper III (Nancy Hurley), Margaret Lee Klepper and James Donald Klepper, (Brooks Turley). She was blessed with 8 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.



Gladys was predeceased by her brothers and sister, Robert Vernon Dye, Mary Elizabeth Dye Friend, and Leroy Arnold Dye.



She was a member of Second Presbyterian Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher, Women's Circle leader and Vice-President of the W.O.C. Gladys attended Bible Study Fellowship for 14 years and was a group leader for 12. She later taught a Bible study at the Parkview Retirement Center. She was a member and Past President of Les Passees Inc. and was devoted to their work. She was a member of the Memphis Country Club, where she enjoyed playing tennis.



Gladys loved her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, and cherished her family and her friends.



Family and friends will gather at Second Presbyterian Church (4055 Poplar Ave. Memphis) at 2:00 pm on Thursday, June 6, 2019, in the Salmon Room. The memorial service will be held in the Chapel at 3:00 pm following the visitation. A private burial will follow at Memorial Park.



In lieu of flowers, the family ask that you direct contributions to Second Presbyterian Church or The Church Health Center, two organizations Gladys loved and supported. Published in The Daily Memphian on June 5, 2019