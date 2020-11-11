On January 24, 1933, God sent Elisha and Emma Lou Smith an extraordinary and beautiful gift by the name of Gladys Mae Robinson. Her life was greatly defined by her strong love of family, her faith, hard work, and a kindhearted spirit that extended to her church, a circle of close friends, and her work colleagues.



Gladys was a high school graduate from Booker T. Washington High School in Memphis, TN. She was also a graduate from Henderson Business College and Tennessee College of Applied Technology. She served 15 years at C.M.E. Publishing House and then retired from Methodist University Hospital after 11 years of service.



Gladys attended New Life Missionary Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Pastor John Howard. There she served as a choir member. She later attended Soul Winners Baptist Church under the leadership of the late Elder Paul F. Coleman and surviving Pastor Dave Rhodes. She served as an usher and on the Church Mothers Board at Soul Winners. In her final years of life, she was a member of Covenant Restoring Ministries under the leadership of Bishop Michael George.



Gladys is preceded by both of her parents, Cornelius Robinson, and two of her children, Deloris J. Robinson and Carolyn A. Collier. Her love and legacy will live on as a testament of her life through three loving children, Donald R. Robinson, Sharon R. Robinson and Brenda J. Spears (Albert); five siblings, Ruby Louise Smith, Elisha Smith, Walter Smith, Mae Lee Smith, and Eddie Smith; a God-Daughter, Marilyn Jennings; thirteen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren who passionately referred to her as Madea; and a host of nieces, nephews, family, and friends.



Gladys peacefully transitioned into everlasting life on November 3, 2020, in the comfort of her home and surrounded by her family.



Visitation and Final Viewing will be held on Friday, November 13, 2020, at Williams Funeral Home, 5270 Knight Arnold Rd. Memphis, Tennessee 38118. A Graveside ceremony will be held at Noon Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Southwoods Memorial Park.

