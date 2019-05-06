Home

Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 388-5135
Gladys "Jean" (Thompson) Taylor


1932 - 2019 Obituary Flowers
Gladys "Jean" (Thompson) Taylor Obituary
Gladys "Jean" Thompson Taylor, age 87, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

Gladys was born February 23, 1932, in Fayette Country, Tennessee near LaGrange to her late parents Hal Thompson and Mary Haywood Ewell Thompson.

She is survived by her sister, Edith Osteen, two brothers in law; Edward Taylor (Hazel) and Connie Taylor (Rose). her sister in law, Ruby Calahan and numerous nieces and nephews.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, James Taylor, her two brothers; Alec and Hal Thompson, her four sisters-in-law; Jo Ann Thompson, Thelma Dennie, Virginia Holmes, and Joyce Atkeison

The family will receive friends for Jean Wednesday, May 8, 2019, from 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 North Germantown Parkway, Bartlett, TN 38133, followed by a funeral service.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Taylor family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on May 6, 2019
