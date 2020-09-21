Glen Maddox

1952 - 2020





passed from this life to Heaven on September 18, 2020 at the age of 68.He leaves his wife of 48 years, Brenda Coleman Maddox of Eads, TN; his daughter, Jennifer Maddox Zachry and her husband, David of Arlington, TN; and two grandchildren, Landon Zachry and Ella Zachry. He was preceded in death by his parents, B.F. and Helen Maddox and his brother, Jimmy Maddox.Glen was a licensed electrician and owned a telecommunications business. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church Fisherville.