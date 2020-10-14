passed on to heaven on October 12, 2020. She was proud of her family and led a life of service to others and her family.She was born in Vardeman, Mississippi July 9, 1935, but as a child moved with her family to Memphis. She graduated from Central High School in 1953.In 1955 she met Brown Brooks Jr. on a blind date while both were students at the University of Tennessee Medical Units. Glenda Ruth graduated in 1957, worked briefly at Methodist Hospital, and then took a position as stewardess nurse on the Northern Pacific Railroad between Chicago and Seattle. As a nurse stewardess she cared for ill passengers, mothers with infants, and others in need of nursing care. She had many experiences new to a young woman from Memphis, including learning to drink black coffee. She married Brown in 1958.Glenda was a tournament golfer for years, playing across the mid-south with the Memphis Area Women's Golf Association and Tri-State Golf Association. She was a long time member of Windyke Country Club, an active member of Medical Auxilary in the 1970s and a member at Kirby Woods Baptist Church.She is preceded in death by her father, H.M. Canada; mother, Pearl Durby; brother, Bryant Alma Canada; and son, Brown Stuart Brooks.She is survived by Brown Brooks, daughter Sarah (Valerie) Brooks; son, Winston (Shanna) Brooks; brother Clay (Nancy) Canada; and 6 granchildren: Dr. Shelby Brooks Mills, Baylie Brooks, R.N., Cody Brooks, Conley Brooks, Anna Brooks, and Robert Brooks.