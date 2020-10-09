Glenn Draper Ragland passed away on October 8, 2020. She had an effervescent and engaging personality and wonderful smile, making many friends along the way. She will be missed.



Music was her passion and her beautiful voice was highlighted in numerous solos and trio performances at Christ Church, local opera productions, weddings, conventions and more. Early in her life, she moved to Chicago where she studied voice and had the thrill of watching Maria Callas perform Madame Butterfly. She was a long-time member of Christ United Methodist Church where she sang in the choir for more than 46 years.



She was president of the Etude Music Club and president of the Chancel Choir at Christ Church and also served as a member of the Opera Board and Opera Memphis Chorus. She was membership secretary at Christ Church and served two terms on the Administrative Board. She enjoyed being a member of the church's First Generation Singers, a mixed vocal ensemble which performed regularly at nursing homes and assisted living facilities. She was a longtime member of the Kingswood Sunday School Class, where she made lifelong friends. She wrote the history of the music program at Christ Church, one of four volumes which highlight the church's history.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Ragland, Jr., and is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Kavanaugh and Dennis Casey, her beloved grandchildren who blessed her life, Clay and Tabitha Casey and Drew and Katie Casey, her great-grandchildren Cannon and Theo Casey who brought such joy to her life and her nephew Gary Ragland, who she cherished like a son.



Out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, there will be a family-only graveside service.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Traditional Music Program at Christ United Methodist Church (4488 Poplar Ave., Memphis, TN 38117) or to Le Bonheur Children's Hospital Foundation (P.O. Box 41817, Memphis, TN 38174).

