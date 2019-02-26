Resources More Obituaries for Glenn Hunter Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Glenn Samuel "Sam" Hunter Jr.

1942 - 2019 Obituary Flowers Glenn Samuel Hunter, Jr. , 76, passed away peacefully the 25th of February 2019 at his home in Cordova, TN.



Sam was born on September 29, 1942, in Jerome, AZ to Glenn and Alma Hunter. He received his Bachelor's degree from the University of Arizona in 1967 and had a long, successful career in corporate real estate working for such organizations as IBM, Hughes, GTE, CB Richard Ellis, and the GSA. He married Virginia Hunter on August 5, 1967. Ginny and Sam lived in California, Texas, Connecticut and Virginia before recently relocating to and retiring in the Memphis area. Sam found delight and joy in everyone around him – often reveling in his family's and friend's successes even more than if they were his own. He will be remembered for his support, joy and, above all, his humor.



He is survived by his wife, his three children, Chris, Jeff, and Courtney, and seven grandchildren.



His memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at Holy Apostles Episcopal Church at 1380 Wolf River Blvd, Collierville, TN 38017.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the Memphis Zoo at 2000 Prentiss Place, Memphis, TN 38112. Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 26, 2019