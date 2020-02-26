|
|
|
Glenneth Moore Gilmore was born in Sumrall, Mississippi, on September 12, 1935. She was the middle daughter born to Eretta Watts Moore and Parker Moore Sr. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Gerald Antonio Cross; and a sister, Cleo Dale Price. She departed this life on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Glen, as she was fondly called, professed a hope in Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church. She was a member there for more than 70 years. She was active in its Manna ministry until her health began to fail.
Glen, a product of legacy Memphis City Schools, was a 1953 graduate of Booker T. Washington High School. She received a Bachelor of Science degree in elementary education from LeMoyne College, and later received a Master of Science degree in education from Memphis State University.
Glen was an elementary school teacher for more than 40 years; her first retirement came after teaching for 31 years. A year after retiring, she followed her heart and returned to the classroom, as a master substitute teacher for an additional 10 years. She taught most of her career at LaRose Elementary School, where she invested her heart and soul into her students. She took an active role in many of their lives outside the classroom.
Glen was a devoted mother and grandmother. Some of the happiest times of her life were spent with her family. She comforted them in sad times, encouraged them in difficult times and rejoiced and shared in their hopes and dreams. She was a true giver of love and friendship to all she loved and who loved her. She had a heart for helping others, a gift that she passed on to her children.
Until her health failed, she remained active with the Booker T. Washington High School Alumni Association, many years as its president. She enjoyed traveling with her classmates and taking annual Las Vegas casino trips with her sisters. Once she could no longer travel by airline, she enjoyed the many casinos in Tunica. Her children used to joke, lovingly, that she was gambling away their inheritance.
In her final years, Glen was cared for at home by her daughters, then at Kennington Pointe Senior Living, where the staff took excellent care of their "GiGi."
Left to cherish her memory are her daughters Sandra (Raiford) Peterson and Kyra Yvette Cross; son William (Penny) Cross; a sister, Elaine M. Smith; two granddaughters, Tamara Miche Robertson and Kailyn Cross-Smith; five granddogs, Pierre, Chloe, CassiusClay, Chanel and Otis; and a host of other relatives and devoted friends.
Wake
4 to 7 p.m., Monday, March 2
M.J. Edwards Funeral Home, Whitehaven
Funeral
Noon, Tuesday, March 3
Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church
70 N. Bellevue
Memphis
Interment
New Park Cemetery
Repast at Mississippi Boulevard following interment.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 26, 2020