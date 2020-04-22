|
Gloria Dianne Mills Cunningham, age 67, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, and wife of George Cunningham, departed this life Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at Collierville Nursing & Rehabilitation.
Dianne was born November 3, 1952, in Bolivar, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Franklin Leroy Mills and Ella Irene Talley Mills. She was a graduate of Oakhaven High School in Memphis and was married on February 6, 1971, to George Anthony Cunningham. She was employed as a secretary for Dr. John Crawford in Collierville for 23 years before her retirement in 2012 and had a love for horses. Dianne will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother.
Mrs. Cunningham is survived by her husband of 49 years, George Anthony Cunningham of Moscow, TN; two daughters, Melissa Garavelli (Paul) of Collierville, TN and Tracey Cooper (Brian) of Memphis, TN; her sister, Charlotte Bishop (Charles) of Collierville, TN; her brother, James A. Mills (Cindy) of Collierville, TN; and two grandchildren, Sophia Garavelli and Anthony Cooper.
Graveside Services for Mrs. Cunningham will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Cunningham will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.
The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 22, 2020