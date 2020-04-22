Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria Dianne (Mills) Cunningham


1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
Gloria Dianne (Mills) Cunningham Obituary
Gloria Dianne Mills Cunningham, age 67, resident of Moscow, Tennessee, and wife of George Cunningham, departed this life Tuesday morning, April 21, 2020, at Collierville Nursing & Rehabilitation.

Dianne was born November 3, 1952, in Bolivar, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Franklin Leroy Mills and Ella Irene Talley Mills. She was a graduate of Oakhaven High School in Memphis and was married on February 6, 1971, to George Anthony Cunningham. She was employed as a secretary for Dr. John Crawford in Collierville for 23 years before her retirement in 2012 and had a love for horses. Dianne will be remembered for being a loving wife, mother, daughter, sister, and grandmother.

Mrs. Cunningham is survived by her husband of 49 years, George Anthony Cunningham of Moscow, TN; two daughters, Melissa Garavelli (Paul) of Collierville, TN and Tracey Cooper (Brian) of Memphis, TN; her sister, Charlotte Bishop (Charles) of Collierville, TN; her brother, James A. Mills (Cindy) of Collierville, TN; and two grandchildren, Sophia Garavelli and Anthony Cooper.

Graveside Services for Mrs. Cunningham will be held at 1 P.M. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Fayette County Memorial Park Cemetery on Highway 64. A visitation for Mrs. Cunningham will be from 11 A.M. to 1 P.M. Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to St. Jude Memorial Giving, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gloria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -