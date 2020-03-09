|
Gloria Brannam Elliott, age 86, met her Lord in heaven on March 8, 2020.
She was born on October 19, 1933, in Jonesboro, AR. Gloria was a Christian and trusted in God's plan for her life. She was a member of the Church of Christ. She chose a career in education after graduating from David Lipscomb College in 1955. She taught young children in public schools for nearly three decades while she and her husband, Jim, made their home and raised their children in Monmouth County, NJ. She also taught children's Bible classes and women's Bible studies in churches in NJ and in Memphis, TN. Using her gifts of encouragement and hospitality, Gloria and Jim opened their hearts and home to many, creating lasting memories with her kindness and compassion. Gloria was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Jim, of 61 years.
She is survived by a daughter Debra Baird (Tim), of Searcy, AR, and a son, Don Elliott (Julia), of Abilene, TX. Jim and Gloria were blessed with six grandchildren: Steven, Daniel, and David Baird; and Paige, Jeremy, and Laura Jo Elliott, and two great-grandsons.
A private graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 10 at Memorial Park Cemetery in Memphis.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sparrows Promise (Searcy Children's Home) of Searcy, AR.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Mar. 9, 2020