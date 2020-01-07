|
Gloria Goode Roberts, 69, of Collierville, passed from this life Saturday, January 4, 2020, at the Baptist Reynolds Hospice House in Collierville.
Mrs. Roberts was born Sunday, August 13, 1950, in Tipton County, TN to Wilma Lavergne Johnson Goode and the late Winford Rudolph Goode. Mrs. Roberts was a homemaker and had worked as the Pastor's assistant at Collierville First Baptist Church where she was a member.
She is survived by her loving husband; Paul Roberts, daughter; Heather Ivan (Paul), sons; Michael Christopher Dunger (LouAnn), Anthony Wayne Dunger, her mother; Wilma Lavergne Goode, brothers; David Goode (Linda), Don Goode (Diana), nine grandchildren; Jessica Welch, Leslie Dunger, Patrick Dunger, Abigail Dunger, Nikki Dunger, Brendan Ivan, Justin Ivan, Zachery Ivan, Benjamin Ivan, three great-grandchildren; Jasmine Welch, Adam Welch, and Nathaniel Welch.
The family will receive friends 11:00 am - 2:00 pm Thursday, January 9, 2020, at Collierville First Baptist Church with funeral services at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens in Bartlett, TN.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Jan. 7, 2020