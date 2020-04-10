|
Glyn T. Sain, age 92, died suddenly from a massive stroke April 8 at Germantown Methodist Hospital. Glyn was born Sept. 28, 1927, in Obion, TN and lived most of her life in Memphis. She graduated from Humes High School in 1945.
Glyn was a faithful Christian born to Christian parents Willie Kathleen and William Brooks Tomlinson. She was preceded in death by both parents, her brother C. Roland Tomlinson, and sister Dorothy Ruth Tomlinson. During her lifetime Glyn worshipped at 7th & Bethel, Berclair, and Germantown Churches of Christ. Her husband of 68 years, Earl W. Sain was an elder at Berclair for 35 years and also preceded her in death.
Glyn's career was with Sears in their catalog order department in the landmark Sears Crosstown building. She took that job solely to enable her children, David E. Sain and Ruth Michelle (Sain) Ford, to receive a Christian education from Harding Academy of Memphis and Harding College ( at that time ) in Searcy, Ark.
Glyn and Earl enjoyed many fishing and camping trips with Glyn's parents to favorite campgrounds like Reelfoot, Arkabutla, and Kentucky Lake. Games of Dominoes and Chinese Checkers were as much fun for them as pulling in those slab crappie. Mom's "hobbies" were her children, grandchildren ( Melissa, Russ, Jonathan, Melanie, Lauren ) and great-grandchildren, all to whom she was steadfastly loving and loyal. Mom loved talking to all people, whether at church, Walgreens, or in line at Kroger. She took "couponing" to an art-form level. Her pantry was constantly stocked with multiples of everything, the result of skillfully planned bargain hunting and double-couponing. Telling about the deals she found was almost as fun for her as seeing her ample pantry provide care packages for her kids and grandkids.
Mom was our steady rock, consistently available for the unconditional giving of love and forgiveness. She was a wonderful mom and a loyal wife. Her great-grandchildren, Ava, Macy, Shores and Hudson dearly loved their Granny.
Coronavirus restrictions are limiting attendance to 10 family members for a graveside service Monday, April 13 at 2:00. The service will be livestreamed on the Memphis Funeral Home's website at https://facebook.com/memphisfuneral/. A celebration of life event will be planned at a later date in her honor.
Please make any memorials to the Germantown Church of Christ.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Apr. 10, 2020