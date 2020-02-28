|
Glynda Gail Hix Klinger, loving wife and mother of four children passed away at the age of 70 Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Memphis, TN.
Glynda was born on August 6, 1949, in Memphis, TN to Charles Richard and Irene (Bain) Hix. She earned a degree in sociology from Memphis State University in 1972. She had a fruitful and varied career, serving as a social worker at Methodist Hospital in Memphis, a secretary for the make-up company Revlon, a marketing photographer, and a real estate agent in Metuchen, NJ, she was a journalist for a local newspaper, program specialist for the Board of Education for Autauga County AL, and a grant writer for the Family Support Center in Prattville, AL. Glynda was married to the love of her life, Ronald Paul Klinger, for 49 ½ years. Her greatest achievement was being a mother to Sarah, Richard, Rachel, and Andrew.
Glynda placed family first above all else. She was a clever chameleon, finding ways to support her family. In addition to her varied career life, she had an active volunteer life, serving as a La Leche League Leader, supporting breastfeeding mothers and gentle parenting, to creating and leading as the director for the first-ever Sunday School Program at her church, St. Francis Cathedral, in Metuchen. Glynda delighted in helping create costumes for her daughter's high school plays and being a soccer mom for her sons' teams. Glynda was a fierce advocate for children with disabilities and especially championed the needs of her daughter, Rachel, who has autism. In her retirement years in Memphis, TN, Glynda was an artist and enjoyed painting. She particularly liked to put designs on birdhouses. She loved to take Rachel to Friends of Faith a ministry for adults with special needs, where she volunteered her artistic talents. Glynda loved to spend time with family and friends. It was a great joy for her when she became a grandmother to Isabella, Alexander, and Finn. She enthusiastically enjoyed spending time with them and learning about their many activities.
Glynda was a strong woman, a great leader, and always spoke her mind. She loved chatting on the phone and would call a friend or loved one at all hours of the day. She has an infectious smile and quick wit. She was known for her compassion, nurturing and humorous spirit.
Glynda was preceded in death by her mother Irene Bain and father Charles Richard Hix. She is survived by her husband Ronald, four children Sarah (Scott), Richard, Rachel and Andrew (Reema), her grandchildren Isabella, Alexander and Finn, her brother Richard (Janet), and several beloved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, nephews, great-nephews, and great-nieces, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Friends of Faith, a Ministry for Adults with Special Needs. Visit https://www.friendsoffaith.org/ or call 901-438-6924
Published in The Daily Memphian on Feb. 28, 2020