Wesleyan Hills United Methodist Church 390 S. Yates Rd. Memphis, TN 38120 Memorial service Wesleyan Hills United Methodist Church

Obituary Flowers Gordon Robertson, Jr., 84, died May 31, 2019 at home. Born in Memphis, he was the only child of Gordon, Sr, and Bess B. Robertson, who proceeded him in death.



Gordon graduated from Central High and Southwestern (now Rhodes). After serving in the Tennessee Army National Guard, he began his professional career at 1st National Bank, now 1st Tennessee. For 53 years he served in the investment business and was working for Carty Co at the time of his death.



Gordon enjoyed studying the Bible, traveling, training Labrador Retrievers, reading and a stiff drink. He liked duck and pheasant hunting and his involvement with the Memphis Amateur Retriever Club, serving three terms as President. He was President of the Sheltered Occupational Shop Board twice and loved serving as a tutor at Shady Grove Elementary.



His greatest love was for his family. Gordon leaves his wife of 52 years, Sally Embry Robertson, his three sons, Ben (Patrizia) of Venizia Italy and Washington DC, Gordon III or Trip of Charleston, SC, and Will (Samantha) of Germantown, TN. Also, surviving him are his grandsons Giangiacomo, Craig, Hewes, and Tade and granddaughters Abbey and Anna Bess, who were the joys of his life.



Gordon left his body to the Genesis Foundation. A Memorial service is planned for July 2, 2019 at Wesleyan Hills United Methodist Church, where he served in many lay positions for the past 45 years. Visitation will be from 2:30pm to 3:30pm with the service immediately following.



In lieu of flowers, gifts are requested to Wesleyan Hills at 390 S. Yates Rd Memphis, TN 38120, Baddour Center at PO Box 97 Senatobia, MS 38668, or the donor's choice.