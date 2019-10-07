Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens
3700 North Germantown Parkway
Bartlett, TN 38133
(901) 725-0100
Resources
More Obituaries for Grace Wiseman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grace (Moore) Wiseman


1936 - 2019
Send Flowers
Grace (Moore) Wiseman Obituary
Grace Moore Wiseman, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born on March 11, 1936, to Margaret and Robert Moore.

Grace lived her early years in Alabama and Fayetteville, TN, before relocating to Memphis. She worked many years at Sears and at Kroger in the Floral Department, where she displayed her love for creating floral arrangements.

Grace was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Bobby joe Welch, her brother, James Robert "Bobby" and his wife Rose, her sister, Wanda Murphy and her husband, Ronnie, her sister, Joan Moore, and her bother, David Joel Moore.

She is survived by her son, Jimmy Welch, three grandsons; James Patrick, Michael, and Robert Welch, her sister, Margaret "Teenie" Ellis and her husband Stan, her sister, Glenda Whaley and her husband James, and her brother, Mark Moore and his wife Carol.

The family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, 2019, beginning at 2 pm with a graveside service to follow at 3 pm, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy. Bartlett, TN 38133.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Wiseman family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.