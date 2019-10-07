|
|
|
Grace Moore Wiseman, of Memphis, Tennessee passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019. She was born on March 11, 1936, to Margaret and Robert Moore.
Grace lived her early years in Alabama and Fayetteville, TN, before relocating to Memphis. She worked many years at Sears and at Kroger in the Floral Department, where she displayed her love for creating floral arrangements.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents, her son, Bobby joe Welch, her brother, James Robert "Bobby" and his wife Rose, her sister, Wanda Murphy and her husband, Ronnie, her sister, Joan Moore, and her bother, David Joel Moore.
She is survived by her son, Jimmy Welch, three grandsons; James Patrick, Michael, and Robert Welch, her sister, Margaret "Teenie" Ellis and her husband Stan, her sister, Glenda Whaley and her husband James, and her brother, Mark Moore and his wife Carol.
The family will receive friends on Monday, October 7, 2019, beginning at 2 pm with a graveside service to follow at 3 pm, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Pkwy. Bartlett, TN 38133.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.MemphisFuneralGermantownParkway.com for the Wiseman family.
Published in The Daily Memphian on Oct. 7, 2019